Watch: US Open umpire under fire for mid-match 'pep talk' as Roger Federer hits out at bizarre incident

Tennis umpire Mohamed Lahyani has come under-fire after he appeared to give Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios a passionate pep talk during a four-set victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the US Open.

In bizarre scenes at Flushing Meadows, Lahyani left his umpire's chair and appeared to plead with Kyrgios to play better as he seemed to be losing focus after dropping the first set against his French opponent.

The chat from Lahyani appeared to be effective, as Kyrgios recovered from perilous position to record a 4-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 6-0 victory to set up a third round clash against Roger Federer on Saturday.

"I'm not sure it was encouragement," said Kyrgios after his win. "He said he liked me. He just said that it's not a good look. I wasn't feeling good. I know what I was doing out there wasn't good. I wasn't really listening to him, but I knew it wasn't a good look.

"It didn't help me at all. I was down 5-2. If it was 3-0 and maybe if I would have come back and won six games in a row, fair enough. It didn't help me at all."

Herbert was not impressed by the intervention from Lahyani, as he offered up these comments following a match that appeared to turn after the umpire spoke to Kyrgios.

"I just saw that Mohamed went down at the chair. I was a little bit surprised," he said. "I didn't listen to what they said. I just saw that Nick from that point started to play really focused, 100 per cent. Then I saw what happened after the match.

"First of all, I'm upset against me because I should have finished the second set. You never know what would have happened if Mohamed didn't go down off the chair and started talking to him.

"He can tell him from the chair. He doesn't need to say the words he said on the video. I think this was not his job. I don't think he has to go down and take the position of a coach, like you see on the WTA Tour. I don't think this is appropriate for an umpire to go down and say, 'I want to help you'."

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer also offered his views on the incident, as he suggested Lahyani was mistaken in his actions.

"It's not the umpire's role to go down from the chair. You don't go and speak like that in my opinion," said the Swiss star. "He was there for too long. Conversations can change your mindset."

The United States tennis association issued a statement suggesting Lahyani had not overstepped the mark in his actions, but ITF rules state that "officials shall not abuse their position of authority or control, and shall not compromise the psychological, physical or emotional wellbeing of other players"

