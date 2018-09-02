Roger Federer produced one of the greatest shots seen at Arthur Ashe stadium at the US Open on Saturday night and it left his opponent Nick Kyrgios in awe of his legendary rival.

WATCH: Roger Federer produces the shot of the US Open and his opponent's reaction says is all

The pair met in the third round in the most highly-anticipated men's match of the tournament so far, but Federer raced to a 6-4 6-1 7-5 victory inside two hours.

There was still plenty to keep the Arthur Ashe crowd entertained, especially the forehand that Federer played around the net post in the seventh game of the third set that left Kyrgios open-mouthed in disbelief.

The Australian said: "It was almost unreal. It almost got to the point where I wanted him to start making shots like that, and I finally got it. If anyone else is doing those shots against me, I'm probably not too happy. But it's Roger."

Two days after the controversy over his pep talk from umpire Mohamed Lahyani during a second-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Kyrgios had hoped his tennis could write the headlines.

But a missed chance in the opening set, when he had Federer at 0-40 in the seventh game, proved the turning point. From 4-4, the second seed won seven games in a row and, although the third set was more competitive, Federer always looked in control.

Kyrgios ranted at his box after losing the first set, which he attributed to pressure.

"I got to the business end of the first set, crucial moment," he said. "I played a terrible service game, didn't make any first serves. It was tough. I knew how important that first set was.

"He loosened up straightaway after that. All the pressure was off him. He's an unbelievable front-runner. When he gets in front, there's not much you can do. He was way too good. Obviously I was not at my best, but that's how he makes you play. He makes the court feel really small at times."

Kyrgios certainly had a better attitude on court than against Herbert, and he can normally be relied upon to keep his focus against the big names, but he remains a hugely frustrating player who frequently favours the spectacular over the reliable.

Federer said: "You feel like you have to be the consistent guy rather than the flashy guy, just because he has a tendency to throw in the odd shot that you just don't normally see on the tour.

"Other guys play the shot you're supposed to hit and then, if you get beat, you're like, 'Maybe I should have hit Nick's shot?'. Nick goes the other way around. He hits that shot but then, if he doesn't win that point, maybe he tells himself, 'Well, maybe I should have hit a normal shot'.

"Today I think he didn't come up with the goods when he really had to, and I was good, by making him hit that extra shot."

Online Editors