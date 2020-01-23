Sport Tennis

Thursday 23 January 2020

WATCH: Rafael Nadal hits a ball kid as Nick Kyrgios mocks the world No.1 at the Australian Open

Spain’s Rafael Nadal immediately checked on the health of the ball girl after accidentally hitting her (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Kevin Palmer

Rafael Nadal admitted he was 'so scared' after he hit a ball girl on the head during his second round match against Federico Delbonis at the Australian Open.

World No.1 Nadal eased into the third round with a 6-3 7-6 6-1 in the first Grand Slam of 2020, with the Spaniard rushing to the net to give the young girl a kiss on the cheek to apologise for his wayward forehand.

"For her, probably was not a good moment. I was so scared for her," stated Nadal. "The ball was quick and straight on the head, so she is a brave girl.

"Honestly, it was one of the more scary moments I had on a tennis court. It reminded me of a moment I had many years ago at Wimbledon, but she was very brave so well done."

Nadal could be on course for a fourth round meeting with his old foe Nick Kyrgios, with the Aussie turning on an impressive display to secure a 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win against Giles Simon as he continued to make progress in Melbourne.

Kyrgios has previously stated his belief that Nadal 'lacks respect' in a feud that has been rumbling for many years and the Spaniard is unlikely to have been impressed by the Aussie's move to mimic him during his win against Simon.

After being given a warning by umpire Jaume Campistol, Kyrgios mocked Nadal's on-court habits in an effort to highlight what he perceived to be an injustice.

Kyrgios also criticised his on-court behaviour, as he ranted at his entourage as he lost his way in the third set.

"It's not acceptable from me. Nothing to do with them," Kyrgios said. "I was being a bit of a d***head to them and I apologised as soon as I went back into the locker room because they don't deserve that.

"It’s not acceptable from me. I lost my way a little bit in the third set. I put my head down, I told myself, 'Just cut the bulls*** and just get to work'.”

Meanwhile, tennis legend John McEnroe has said he will contribute A$1,000 to the Australian bushfire appeal for each set Kyrgios wins in the tournament, with No.16 seed Karen Khachanov his next opponent on Friday.

