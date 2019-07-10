WATCH: 'Please don't patronise me' - British No.1 Johanna Konta clashes with journalist after Wimbledon defeat

British No.1 Johanna Konta accused a member of the media of patronising her after he suggested she was mentally weak after losing to Barbora Strycova in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Konta spurned chances to win the first set in a clash against a lower ranked opponent on Centre Court and then collapsed in the second set as she lost the match 7-6, 6-1.

Her post match interview in the press room at the All England Club then became the subject of scrutiny, as she engaged in a feisty debate with a journalist questioning her ability to win big matches.

"Looking at numbers, 33 unforced errors," began the journalist. "Then you had a smash at the net which you hit straight to her, then towards the end of the third set you had a double-fault, then missed a drive volley. Do you not have to look at yourself a little bit about how you cope with these big points? It's all very well saying it's a lot to do with your opponent, but there were key points when you perhaps could have done better."

Konta admitted she did not play her best but bit back at the suggestion she fluffed her lines at the big moments, saying: "I don't think you need to pick on me in a harsh way.

"I think I'm very open with you guys. I say how I feel out there. If you don't want to accept that answer or you don't agree with it, that's fine. I still believe in the tennis that I play. I still believe in the way I competed.

"You're being quite disrespectful and you're patronising me .In the way you're asking your question, you're being quite disrespectful and you're patronising me. I'm a professional competitor who did her best today, and that's all there is to that.

"I think she was playing very well. I couldn't quite find the level that I needed to make it difficult and challenging for the kind of player she is.

"I went out there, I did my best. My best today just wasn't good enough. But every decision that I made, every thought process, every opportunity that I gave myself, everything, I have no regrets in doing.

"I don't have any more of a right to winning these matches than my opponents. It's unfortunate that it's worked out like that in terms of how it looks on paper with the rankings."

Konta insisted she still believed she could make a breakthrough a Grand Slam level, but she will be a spectator as 33-year-old Strycova takes on Serena Williams in Thursday's semi-final.

