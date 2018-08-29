Watch: Outrage after Alize Cornet is given a code violation for changing her shirt in sweltering US Open heat

There was outrage on social media after world number 31 Alize Cornet was given a code violation for changing her shirt the right way round in blisteringly hot conditions at the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The stifling heat and humidity led to forced retirements and rule changes from tournament organisers.

Novak Djokovic struggled with the conditions and went topless

In response to the brutal conditions, men were given a 10-minute break at the end of the third set while women had the same gap after the second set.

Novak Djokovic used the time to jump into an ice-bath with his opponent. When Cornet re-emerged following her break in her 4-6 6-3 6-2 defeat to Swede Johanna Larsson she realised that she had put a new top on back-to-front and quickly whipped it off and spun it around. She was wearing a black sports bra at the time The entire process took 15 seconds but Cornet was given a code violation by chair umpire Christian Rask.

The WTA rulebook states that female players are not permitted to change attire while on the court. Male players, however, are permitted to do so.

Judy Murray, mother of the two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, was among those to condemn the decision.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct..... 😳

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018

May I ask why no one gave @WTA a "code violation" for showing Simona Halep changing her shirt OFF COURT? That was pathetic and lame from them, and I don't think is late for them to get a punishment or something. pic.twitter.com/uQ8Wo6yZTI — LorenaPopa🕵️‍♀️ 🏆🥖👑 (@popalorena) August 28, 2018

This is an obvious red card by the official. The women should be able to change their shirt when they have a sports bra on. No big deal at all. I’m sure that rule will be revisited. — Matt Manasse (@Matt_Manasse) August 28, 2018

