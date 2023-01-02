| 3.3°C Dublin

WATCH: Novak Djokovic receives rapturous welcome on return to Australia following vaccine controversy

Novak Djokovic made a losing return to Australia but received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the Adelaide International.

Twelve months after he was deported as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, Djokovic has returned to the country following the decision to overturn his visa ban.

