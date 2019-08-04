Nick Kyrgios was up to his old tricks in Washington on Saturday night, as he booked his place in the final of the Citi Open with a win against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

WATCH: Nick Kyrgios asks fan where he should serve and duly wraps up match point to win tense semi-final

The Australian notched up his fourth win against a top-10 player this year as he downed his Greek opponent 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7) in two hours and eight minutes, with match point concluding with a typically colourful Kyrgios twist.

After asking a member of the crowd to suggest where he should serve on match point in his quarter-final win against Norbert Gombos and duly following that lead to get the win, he repeated that trick to beat Tsitsipas in a deciding tie-break.

While the unconventional approach from Kyrgios riles some opponents, Tsitsipas suggested the Aussie was a welcome addition to the ATP Tour.

"Some people love him, some people hate him. I believe we need people like him in the game otherwise things become too serious," said his defeated opponent, who had to laugh at one point in the match when he asked for fresh shoes from his coach and Kyrgios ran over to collect them before delivering them to his chair at the side of the court.

"This week has been awesome. It’s probably one of the best tournament weeks of my life," declared Kyrgios

"I've really enjoyed myself. D.C. has been a lot of fun. Crowds have been awesome, but I’m just doing the right things. I’m having the same routine every day. I'm trying to improve on a lot of little habits, and it's paying off. Five days in a row competing, I’m pretty happy with myself."

