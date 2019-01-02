Sport Tennis

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Watch: Maria Sharapova consoles distraught teenage opponent who was forced to retire when leading the Russian

Maria Sharapova (L) talks with Wang Xinyu (C) who retired hurt after their women's singles second round match of the Shenzhen Open tennis tournament
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Maria Sharapova consoled Wang Xinyu after her Chinese opponent was forced to retire during their match at the Shenzhen Open.

Wang, the youngest player in the tournament at 17 years old, led 6-7(4) 5-2 when she was forced to pull out and she sat on her chair receiving medical attention with a bandage on her left thigh.

Five-time grand slam winner and fifth seed Sharapova went over to comfort the wildcard, chatting at length and saying "you played unbelievable".

