WATCH: 'I'm not a cheater' - Serena Williams in extraordinary on-court meltdown as she loses US Open final

Serena Williams had an extraordinary on-court meltdown lost the US Open final against Naomi Osaka, after she was penalised for illegal coaching from the sidelines by Patrick Mouratoglou.

The headlines were supposed to be about Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying to become Japan's first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos that escalated dominated the match.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racket after dropping serve at 3-3. Continuing her argument with Ramos at the change of ends, Williams accused him of being a thief for taking a point away from her.

Ramos gave her a third violation, which resulted in a game penalty, putting Osaka 5-3 ahead. A tearful Williams argued her case with tournament officials but, although she held serve in the next game, Osaka served out the victory 6-2 6-4.

Serena Williams: "There's a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they're a man, that doesn't happen to them." (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eNkKuJyvGJ — Ivory Sh (@IvoryShuma) September 8, 2018

Yet the final result of the match will be overshadowed by Williams' behaviour, after she urged referee Ramos to apologise to her as she came close to being disqualified from the tournament.

"I didn't receive coaching," she screamed at Ramos. "You own me an apology. You are a liar. You will never be on a court of mine as long as you live. When are you going to give me my apology. Say you are sorry. You're a thief...I'm not a cheater"

She continued her rant as she stated to the tournament referee: "This is not fair. Because I am a woman you are going to take this away from me."

Williams was gracious as Osaka wrapped up her first Grad Slam title, as she urged the crowd at Arthur Ashe stadium to applaud the newly crowned champion.

.@serenawilliams instructs crowd to stop booing and celebrate @Naomi_Osaka_'s moment of winning her first grand slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LOAyB42OmQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 8, 2018

"I don't want to be rude. I don't want to do questions," she said on court.

"I just want to tell you guys she played well. Let's make this the best moment we can and get through it and give credit where credit is due. No more booing. Let's be positive."

Osaka was also in tears, and said: "I know everyone was cheering for her and I'm sorry it had to end like this. I just want to say thank you for watching the match.

"It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals. I'm really glad I was able to do that."

Remarkably, Mouratoglou admitted he was coaching Williams from the sidelines, as he made these comments to ESPN.

"I was coaching but I don't think she looked at me," he said. "Her coach (Sascha Bajin) was coaching the whole time, too. Everyone is doing it 100% of the time. It is not a big deal breaking a racquet. She will struggle to get back from this."

Responding to Mouratoglou's comments, Williams said: "I literally just heard that too. I just texted Patrick because we don't have signals, we've never discussed signals. I want to clarify myself what he's talking about. I wasn't being coached."

Williams was most unhappy about the third violation after she accused Ramos of being a thief for taking the point off her.

Becoming increasingly emotional in a generally composed press conference, asked what she would change if she could, the 36-year-old said: "I can't sit here and say I wouldn't say he's a thief, because I thought he took a game from me.

"But I've seen other men call other umpires several things. I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He's never taken a game from a man because they said 'thief'. It blows my mind.

"I just feel like the fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions, and that wants to express themselves, and wants to be a strong woman.

"They're going to be allowed to do that because of today. Maybe it didn't work out for me, but it's going to work out for the next person."

A statement from the WTA read: "There are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match. For tonight, it is time to celebrate these two amazing players, both of whom have great integrity.

"Naomi is a deserving champion and Serena at all times plays with class and makes us proud."

The fall-out from this final is likely to rumble on for some time, with the long-time coaching partnership between Williams and Mouratoglou now under real strain.

