Watch: Funny moment as Rafael Nadal catches journalist asleep in his post-match press conference

Rafael Nadal addressed a number of important topics on day one of the Australian Open, with the Spaniard using his post-match press conference to take on the ATP over their failure to help the Majorca flooding crisis and the Player Council for their attempted bid to oust ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode.

But it was his reaction to catching a reporter fast asleep in his press conference that triggered the biggest reaction, namely from Nadal himself.

The opening Grand Slam of the year often proves troublesome for a number of the world’s tennis media pack given that unless they are based in Australia or the surrounding area, jet lag is almost certainly an issue – particularly across the first few days of the tournament when the days are long and the rest periods are short.

That’s perhaps why Nadal was not too fussed when he spotted Ubitennis journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta with his eyes shut during his press conference, with the Spaniard joking: “It's not interesting today.”

The comical incident quickly awoke Scanagatta, but a laughing Nadal was not about to hold it against him.

"I know, you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I was saying,” Nadal added.

Rafa Nadal caught a journalist sleeping at his Australian Open news conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/2DImTh7F7S — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 14, 2019

Nadal made a comfortable start to his Australian Open campaign as he looks to clinch an 18th career Grand Slam, though the No 2 seed is bidding for just his second Melbourne crown.

His 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard James Duckworth sets up a second-round clash with another home hope in Matthew Ebden, and if the bottom half of the draw goes according to plan he is due to face US Open finalist Kevin Anderson in the quarter-finals before a possible semi-final clash against old foe Roger Federer.

