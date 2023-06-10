WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz hits one one of tennis’ greatest shots as Djokovic marches into French Open final

Alcaraz in action against Djokovic

Novak Djokovic used every bit of his experience, relentlessness and fitness to beat a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 at the French Open on Friday and move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Latest NewsMore