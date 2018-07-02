Sport Tennis

Monday 2 July 2018

Watch: Boris Becker swears during first 10 minutes of Wimbledon coverage in joke about diplomatic immunity

Boris Becker apologises for his use of an expletive. CREDIT: BBC WIMBLEDON
Callum Davis

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker got the BBC's coverage of the championships off to a shaky start 10 minutes into the channel's live broadcast.

Becker joined BBC presenter Sue Barker and nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova to look ahead to day one at SW19.

Before discussing the day's action, Barker teasingly asked Becker to explain the recent fallout from his decision to become ambassador for the Central African Republic in order to claim diplomatic immunity from ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the UK.

"Unfortunately the foreign office made some comments that it was a false passport."

I was asked by the president and I was asked by the ambassador so I'm sure the president will find a solution very soon.

Martina Navratilova, who was previewing the start of the championships alongside Becker, joked the German "just wanted diplomatic immunity so he didn't have to wait in line at immigration!"

"That's what my friends told me: 'You b******! You have to wait in line!'" Becker laughed.

Becker immediately realised his error and apologised profusely.

"It's okay Boris," said Barker, adding: "We love having you with us. Just watch your language from now on!"

Defending champion Roger Federer is first up on Centre Court this afternoon with former women's world number one Serena Williams also in action.

