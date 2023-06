Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates his victory over Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round of the men's singles at Roland Garros on June 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

The French Open crowd was not happy with American player Taylor Fritz after he beat one of their own — indeed, their last man in the bracket — so they booed and whistle relentlessly. Fritz's response? He told them to shush. Over and over again.