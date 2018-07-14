Sport Tennis

Saturday 14 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL

England ENG

France FRA

Croatia CRO

Victoria Azarenka fires volley at BBC commentator John Inverdale over 'woof' jibe

Victoria Azarenka wasn't impressed with John Inverdale's commentary
Victoria Azarenka wasn't impressed with John Inverdale's commentary

Katie Rowan

Victoria Azarenka has hit out at BBC commentator John Inverdale, describing his commentary of her and mixed doubles partner Jamie Murray’s action as “horrendous”. The player was left bemused by the remark “Azarenka’s second serve – woof!”

After the Belarussian former world No 1 and two-time grand slam singles champion and her Scottish partner demolished the young British wild-card duo of Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in a fast and furious encounter on Court No 1 to book a place in tomorrow’s final, she was asked about tweets she had posted on Thursday evening after she and Murray had come through their quarter-final.

First, she wrote: “We are just rewatching our mixed doubles now … whoever is commentating this match is just comical and not in a good way …” Azarenka followed up with a video of herself on Twitter, listening to Inverdale describe the “most convincing service she’s had in a long time”, while nodding sarcastically.

She said: “I think it was more irony in my tweet, I don’t think it is frustration, I think it is pretty amazing that there are people who are not so knowledgeable commentating on the tennis.”

She added: “I will leave you with what he said, ‘Azarenka’s second serve ‘woof’!” Asked what she thought Inverdale had meant, she said: “I have no idea. It was horrendous.”

In 2013, the BBC received over 700 complaints after Inverdale  criticised Marion Bartoli’s ­appearance.

Read more: Tennis star labelled 'never going to be a looker' by BBC commentator shocks fans with dramatic weight loss

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport