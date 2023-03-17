| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Unfortunately, that’s way above my pay grade’ – Novak Djokovic not allowed play Miami Open

Novak Djokovic has failed in his bid to gain special permission to play at the Miami Open (John Walton/PA) Expand

Novak Djokovic will not be taking part in the Miami Open that starts next week, tournament director James Blake has said.

World number one Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and currently only international visitors who are are allowed to enter the United States.

