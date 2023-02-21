UK’s LTA offered €467,000 cash incentive to scrap ban on Russian and Belarus players

The tennis tours are pressuring the British game to admit Russian and Belarusian players this summer, with the Women's Tennis Association offering a £415,000 (€467,000) incentive for the ban to be dropped.

Last year, the WTA imposed fines totalling $1 million ((€940,000) for the exclusion of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and other players of controversial nationality from all the British grass-court events.

In response to an appeal from the Lawn Tennis Association, the WTA has now stated that the fine – which has already been paid - will be retrospectively reduced to $500,000 if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed at this summer's build-up events before Wimbledon: namely Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The WTA response includes a sub-clause, saying that the fine would also be halved if the LTA and the All England Club were found to have made "appropriate efforts" to resolve the problem via negotiations with the UK government.

"As we have said before, we disagree with the outcome and the fines levied," an LTA spokesperson said. "Nevertheless, our focus is on working with the tours, the All England Club and government in order to find a resolution for events in 2023."

It seems unlikely that the LTA will appeal against the men's tour, which also levied a $1 million fine for last year's ban, because different procedures are involved that would probably run up significant legal costs.

While the fines might be unfortunate, a greater concern for the LTA is that any repetition of last year's ban would lead to the cancellation of its membership of the tours - and thus the removal of its approval to host events.

In the worst-case scenario, the entire grass-court build-up to Wimbledon could be shifted out of England, with disastrous consequences for the visibility of tennis during the traditional high point of the UK domestic season.

With no apparent prospect of a climb down from the men's and women's tours, it seems inevitable that the LTA and All England Club will have to abandon last year's stance.

Yet the prospect of tennis being used to promote a pro-Putin agenda remains real, as the recent Australian Open found out when demonstrators flew Russian flags and wore T-shirts showing the "Z" emblem on the steps of Rod Laver Arena.