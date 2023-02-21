| 8.8°C Dublin

UK’s LTA offered €467,000 cash incentive to scrap ban on Russian and Belarus players

Simon Briggs

The tennis tours are pressuring the British game to admit Russian and Belarusian players this summer, with the Women's Tennis Association offering a £415,000 (€467,000) incentive for the ban to be dropped.

Last year, the WTA imposed fines totalling $1 million ((€940,000) for the exclusion of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and other players of controversial nationality from all the British grass-court events.

