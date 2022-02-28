Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine last week, the world of sport has reacted with measures against Russia and gestures of goodwill towards the troubled region. Here’s the latest reaction from the sporting arena to Russia’s aggression.

TENNIS

Elina Svitolina said she will donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine's military and to help with humanitarian efforts following Russia's invasion of her country last week.

The world number 15 told Eurosport her family and friends in Ukraine were defending the country and that she wanted to help.

"Really until the very last moment we did not believe that this war would actually start and then everything just happened at night ... Everyone is terrified, everyone is heartbroken," she said.

"My family is there. Lots of my friends who didn't leave the country are there. They're fighting for their life, some of them are fighting for our country. It takes a lot of courage and it's unbelievable that some people took weapons in their hands and went to fight for our land.

"The most painful thing I would say is I feel completely useless because I want to help them. I want to do something for them. Some of my friends are without electricity, without water, without food. They're really struggling."

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion. It also said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Svitolina, who is competing in Monterrey this week ahead of tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami in the United States, said she had endured a tough time mentally but acknowledged that what people were going through back home was worse.

"So I decided the prize money from my upcoming tournaments here in Mexico and in the States will go to the Ukrainian Army and to humanitarian needs," Svitolina said.

"So like this, I can help my country. And this, I think is the right thing to do at the moment. And I want to do something and to help my country."

ATHLETICS

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Russia and Belarus and ban their athletes from events immediately.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters -- a breach that must be met with strong sanctions," the athletes said in an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons.

The letter, released by the Global Athlete movement, which aims to empower athletes, said that Ukrainian sportspeople and their families in the country were in "grave danger" and it had been a challenge to speak to them as they were in bomb shelters.

It added that refusing to take swift action and suspend the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus would send the wrong message.

"Your lack of action will send a message to every athlete in the world that you have chosen Russia and Belarus interests over athlete interests. Your legacy will be defined by your actions," the letter said.

The letter received widespread support, including from British former marathon runner Paula Radcliffe and Canadian former cross-country skier Beckie Scott.

The IOC has said international sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, while the IOC's executive said Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events.

SWIMMING

Swimming's global governing body FINA has called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in Kazan, Russia, in late August, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FINA said it had made the decision to cancel the biennial event after consulting athletes and stakeholders.

"FINA will not be holding any future events in Russia if this grave crisis continues," the group added in a statement on Sunday.

The Switzerland-based FINA added that it would provide whatever practical support it could to members of the aquatics family impacted by Russia's invasion, which began on Thursday and has met with swift condemnation from numerous sports governing bodies.

On Friday, FINA called off a men's water polo World League match in St. Petersburg next month while an Artistic Swimming and Diving World Series event scheduled for April in Kazan was also canceled.

Australia's national swimming federation said it welcomed FINA's decision and that it would not send teams to any other swimming events scheduled in Russia, including the world short course championships in December.

"Swimming Australia strongly condemns the actions of the Russian government and is appalled by the developments in Ukraine," the federation said in a statement.

Swimming Australia chief Eugenie Buckley said the federation's boycott was based on "safety reasons first and foremost".

"We would also like to see FINA consider relocating these events to alternate locations so our swimmers have the opportunity to race in a safe environment."

Russia's assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.

BADMINTON

Badminton's world governing body (BWF) has cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, it said on Monday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF events. No other badminton tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice.

"BWF will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus," it said in a statement.

The governing body said it fully supported the International Olympic Committee urging sports federations to move or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.

"BWF stands in full solidarity with the entire international sports movement to call on all parties to stop acts of violence and to restore peace," it added.

SOCCER

FIFA said on Sunday that no international soccer matches will be played in Russia and the Russian flag and anthem will be banned from the team's matches abroad.