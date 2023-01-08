| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka latest big name to pull out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka during her match against Yulia Putintseva on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Expand

Close

Naomi Osaka during her match against Yulia Putintseva on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka during her match against Yulia Putintseva on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka during her match against Yulia Putintseva on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Online Editors

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals.

Organisers confirmed on Sunday that Japan’s Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing in Melbourne.

Most Watched

Privacy