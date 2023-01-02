| 4°C Dublin

'This double whammy is serious but fixable' - Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two types of cancer

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova is undergoing treatment for cancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Expand

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova is undergoing treatment for cancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Eleanor Crooks

Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.

The former world number one previously underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010.

