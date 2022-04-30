| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The rise and fall of Boris Becker – How ‘Der Bomber’ crashed and burned

Boris Becker looks down during his fourth round match against Australia's Pat Rafter at Wimbledon in 1999. Picture: Action Images via Reuters Expand

Close

Boris Becker looks down during his fourth round match against Australia's Pat Rafter at Wimbledon in 1999. Picture: Action Images via Reuters

Boris Becker looks down during his fourth round match against Australia's Pat Rafter at Wimbledon in 1999. Picture: Action Images via Reuters

Boris Becker looks down during his fourth round match against Australia's Pat Rafter at Wimbledon in 1999. Picture: Action Images via Reuters

Jim White

Back in 2007, in the nondescript surroundings of a central London hotel, a sizable poker tournament was about to start. Among the 140 players sitting round the tables waiting for the first deal was Boris Becker, the three-time Wimbledon champion, who was being sponsored by the organisers, Pokerstars.

With characteristic confidence, Becker insisted to a group of journalists that he was not just invited to make up the numbers. He told the assembled company he was there to win - as he always did when he stepped out on a tennis court back in the Eighties and Nineties.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy