| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

'The biggest win of my life' - Novak Djokovic equals Grand Slam record with Australian Open triumph

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Expand

Close

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Eleanor Crooks

An emotional Novak Djokovic described his record-equalling 22nd grand slam title as the biggest victory of his life.

A year after seeing Rafael Nadal pull ahead in the all-time men’s standings while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation from Australia, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.

Most Watched

Privacy