| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Tennis the most lucrative women’s sport in the world as WTA nears 50-year anniversary

Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA) Expand

Close

Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

Billie Jean King founded the WTA 50 years ago this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

Eleanor Crooks

When Aryna Sabalenka lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Australian Open in January and collected prize money of more than £1.5million, her first words were for the woman who had handed her the silverware.

It’s such an inspiration to receive the trophy from you,” Sabalenka told Billie Jean King. “Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our sport.”

Most Watched

Privacy