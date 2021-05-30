Tennis chiefs issue strong statement and threaten Naomi Osaka with expulsion from French Open over her media boycott

The grand slam tournaments issued a strong joint statement in response to Naomi Osaka’s media boycott, threatening her with being defaulted from the the French Open if she does not reconsider.

The statement revealed Osaka, who cited mental health issues for her decision, has been fined 15,000 US dollars (approximately £10,000) for skipping a press conference after her first-round victory.

The statement read: “The Roland-Garros teams asked her to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site.”

The statement continued: “The mental health of players competing in our tournaments and on the tours is of the utmost importance to the grand slams. We, individually and collectively, have significant resources dedicated to player well-being.

“In order to continue to improve, however, we need engagement from the players to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences.

“A core element of the grand slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that, should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future grand slam suspensions.”