| 20.1°C Dublin

Tennis chiefs issue strong statement and threaten Naomi Osaka with expulsion from French Open over her media boycott

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig Expand

Close

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

The grand slam tournaments issued a strong joint statement in response to Naomi Osaka’s media boycott, threatening her with being defaulted from the the French Open if she does not reconsider.

The statement revealed Osaka, who cited mental health issues for her decision, has been fined 15,000 US dollars (approximately £10,000) for skipping a press conference after her first-round victory.

The statement read: “The Roland-Garros teams asked her to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site.”

The statement continued: “The mental health of players competing in our tournaments and on the tours is of the utmost importance to the grand slams. We, individually and collectively, have significant resources dedicated to player well-being.

Read More

“In order to continue to improve, however, we need engagement from the players to understand their perspective and find ways to improve their experiences.

“A core element of the grand slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that, should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future grand slam suspensions.”

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Related Content

Naomi Osaka says she will boycott press conferences at the French Open. Photo: PA Wire

Tennis

Facing the media can be ‘very unpleasant’ but ‘is part of tennis’ says Djokovic

Facing the media can be "very unpleasant" but it is part of tennis, said world number one Novak Djokovic, as debate continues to rage over Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open. Women's world number two Osaka stunned the tennis world when she announced she would not do any press conferences at the Grand Slam to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton. Djokovic said Osaka, "probably (had) her reasons why" but fell short of endorsing the four-times Grand Slam champion's move. "I understand that press conferences sometimes can be very unpleasant," Djokovic told reporters after beating Federico Coria 6-1 6-0 to reach the Belgrade Open semi-finals. "And it's not something that you enjoy, always, you know, especially if you lose a match or something like this. "But it is part of the sport and part of your life on the tour. This is something we have to do, otherwise, we will get fined. "I mean, that's at least the case on the men's side. I don't know about the rules on the women's side. So that's all I can say." According to Grand Slam rules, players must attend post-match media conferences within 30 minutes of their match finishing or be subject to fines of up to $20,000 unless injured or physically unable to appear. Serbian Djokovic has fallen foul of the rule, receiving a fine of $7,500 after skipping media following his disqualification from the 2019 U.S. Open for hitting a ball into a line judge's throat. Retired Australian professional-turned-media pundit Sam Groth said Osaka's boycott was a "slap in the face" to the sport and said cutting off journalists while remaining engaged on social media was "hypocrisy". "Media conferences are attended by accredited members of the media, many of whom have established meaningful rapports with players," he wrote in a column in Melbourne's Herald-Sun newspaper today. "Social media platforms are a bottomless void of trolls and bots who are answerable to no-one and have few policies of decency." Osaka drew support from British tennis player and BBC commentator Naomi Broady, who said officials could look at modifying the rules for mandatory media conferences. "If it was just more time after that big loss, so that you can compose yourself and digest and cry out of the spotlight ... ," she said. "If it's on an occasion when you are so upset it's difficult that you're almost forced by the rules to do it so quickly." Former world number one doubles player Rennae Stubbs, an ESPN commentator, also backed Osaka, tweeting that it was "an amazing moment" for the media to listen to the players and understand "how tough it is for many of them".

Most Watched

Privacy