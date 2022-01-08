It has been common knowledge for a long time that you don’t mess around with the border police Down Under.

The dogs in the street have known for many years how strict Australia’s door policy can be. And if they didn’t know, Johnny Depp’s dogs, Pistol and Boo, could have told them after they were run out of the country in 2015 on threat of being euthanized. Indeed, Snoop Dogg (no relation) could’ve warned Johnny that the place wasn’t safe for man or beast if they didn’t like the cut of your jib down there.

The rap superstar was denied entry in 2007 on “character grounds”. Snoop’s string of convictions in America meant he wasn’t “the sort of bloke we want in this country,” declared Australia’s immigration minister at the time.

And now to the noble roll call of Snoop and Pistol and Boo can be added the name of Serbian tennis god Novak Djokovic. At time of writing the world no 1 was languishing in a crummy Melbourne hotel that is used as a holding centre for illegal immigrants.

A court hearing scheduled for Monday will hear arguments from legal teams for Djokovic and the immigration authorities. The former will be pressing for his right to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title. The latter are seemingly intent on having him expelled.

Either way, the famous tournament’s greatest ever champion is currently being treated like an illegal alien. And naturally, the quasi-incarceration of one of the most famous sportsmen on the planet has generated headlines worldwide.

It has also led to something of a diplomatic incident between Serbia and Australia. Djokovic’s family has been holding press conferences and public protests in Belgrade. The Serbian Government has duly rallied behind a national hero. Late last week it sent a formal protest note to its embassy in Canberra, where in turn it would be relayed to the relevant Australian departments. Serbia’s foreign minister also delivered a verbal protest to the Australian ambassador in Belgrade.

The foreign ministry in addition issued a statement saying that people there had “a strong impression that Djokovic is a victim of a political game against his will, and that he was lured to Australia in order to be humiliated.” It added: “Novak Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but he was treated that way by the Australian authorities.”

The said Australian authorities may be taking their cue from the Australian public. If Djokovic had his time back, he probably would not have posted last Tuesday on his Instagram account that he was heading Down Under that day with an “exemption permission”. This was apparent confirmation that he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 but had been granted dispensation by the Australian Open organisers and by the state of Victoria. Naturally they were keen to have the great man walk among them again.

At this point, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seemed quite blasé about the situation. “Well that’s a matter for the Victorian Government,” he said at a press conference when Djokovic’s Instagram post was queried. “They have provided him with an exemption to come to Australia and so then we act in accordance with that decision.”

But opposition politicians and a host of riled Aussies were already piling in on this perceived favouritism to someone from the plutocrat class. It wasn’t fair, it wasn’t egalitarian, it wasn’t Australian. Those two words — “exemption permission” — were a red rag to a nation at the end of its tether with the Covid-19 siege. “Whoever knocks Djokovic out of the #AusOpen may never need to buy a beer in Australia ever again,” tweeted one local journalist. “After everything Victorians have been through,” tweeted a doctor, “Novak Djokovic getting a vaccine exemption is nothing short of a kick in the guts. All those lockdowns, all that suffering. Seriously?”

The mood was turning nasty. So later that day, Morrison, having sniffed the prevailing breeze, tacked his sails accordingly. “If he’s not vaccinated,” declared the u-turning premier, “he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travellers . . . If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any differently to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

Djokovic was on a 14-hour commercial flight from Dubai at that stage. The plane landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport late on Wednesday night local time. At passport control, the bouncers were evidently on high alert. There was a problem with the paperwork that purported to authorise his exemption. Australian border police detained him in an airport room for eight hours.

The visa which he presumed would grant him egress was rendered null and void. He was issued with a deportation letter. Someone in his entourage scrambled a legal team which applied for a federal injunction against his immediate deportation. At a brief court hearing on Thursday, a judge granted the player an interim injunction that would delay the expulsion process until another court hearing the following Monday.

On Saturday it emerged in court documents drafted for Monday’s hearing that the star was infected by the virus as recently as three weeks ago. His Covid case was recorded by Serbia’s Institute of Public Health on December 16. Untroubled, apparently, by any serious symptoms, he recovered swiftly and was consequently presumed to have acquired immunity from the disease. This seemingly became the basis of his successful application for the “exemption permission”.

Djokovic is desperate to stay because he is prominent on another, altogether more prestigious roll call besides the one that includes Snoop and Pistol and Boo. He is tied at the top of the list for Grand Slam championships with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, all of them on 20 titles. The Serb has won the Australian Open a record nine times. One more would obviously put him top of the all-time list and break new ground in the history of the men’s game.

But he has never enjoyed the public warmth and affection that should be commensurate with his amazing career. Rightly or wrongly, he is widely viewed as a bit of a strange fish, an odd sort of chap with some off-kilter views. He is partial apparently to a pot pourri of contemporary guru-jargon and energy mysticism and herbal-infused waffle from the cod-spiritual dimension.

It was his belief in these new-age exotica that seemingly formed part of his resistance to conventional medical opinion on Covid-19. While most of the world was in some degree of lockdown in summer 2020, Djokovic organised a tennis tour for Serbia and Croatia that showcased his impressive hubris and unorthodox convictions.

There was little or no social distancing, or wearing of masks, among the spectators or the players. He was already on record as being a dissenter from the vaccine consensus. And on the first weekend of the tournament, he almost made a point of being photographed dancing with a few of his fellow pros in a packed nightclub in Belgrade.

One by one over the next few days, the invited players started to go down with Covid-19. Then Djokovic himself contracted the virus, and his wife, and his fitness coach, and his tennis coach. The tour was abandoned.

Therefore, by the time he landed in Melbourne, he was carrying a lot more baggage than his tennis gear. He was one of the world’s most-famous anti-vaccine proponents. The international embarrassment that was his ill-fated tour seemed to have induced neither a pang of humility nor a spasm of meaningful introspection. He insisted on turning up in Melbourne still without a vaccination but expecting a welcome on the mat for the all-conquering champion.

The Aussies instead pulled the mat from under him. “When they hold the World Dickhead Olympics,” wrote one columnist last week in The Sydney Morning Herald, “he would be my pick for the gold medallist. All this palaver, all this carry-on, all this angst and hate coming his way, all because of resisting a tiny prick in your arm? Please.”

If the persistent rumours over many years are to be believed, not every professional tennis player shares his aversion to needles. Maybe it depends on what’s in them. But Novak knows what is best for him.