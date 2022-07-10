SW19 stage is set for the spiciest of men’s finals

Nick Kyrgios: ‘We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird.’ Picture by Julian Finney

Netflix will be loving Wimbledon 2022. Its documentary-makers - who embarked on a new tennis project in January - must have feared a half-power event, hamstrung by absent Russians and non-existent rankings points.

Instead, they have come away with the spiciest of men’s finals: Novak Djokovic against Nick Kyrgios.

Tennis nuts have been praying for this meeting since May 2019. That was the month Kyrgios used the No Challenges Remaining podcast to fire some poisonous verbal darts in Djokovic’s direction.

Since then, the pair have never even come close to sharing a match court - until now, on the biggest stage.

On that much-replayed NCR episode, Kyrgios told host Ben Rothenberg that “I just feel like he [Djokovic] has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger [Federer].

“He wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him. This whole celebration thing that he does after matches [in which Djokovic cups his hands below his pectorals and then thrusts them out towards the crowd], it’s so cringeworthy.”

And he was not finished there. During the early stages of the pandemic, Kyrgios was highly critical of Djokovic’s Adria tour exhibition series. As Kyrgios drove around Canberra with provisions for people stuck at home, Djokovic was running a super-spreader event at which four players, including Djokovic himself, became infected. As Kyrgios told his 500,000 Twitter followers: “Djokovic is a tool. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake.”

So, you might reasonably be anticipating some beef on Centre Court. A grudge match in the manner of the 1984 Wimbledon, which John McEnroe and Jimmy Connor played in an atmosphere of mutual loathing.

But you would be wrong. The world has moved on. And from the most barren of landscapes, an olive branch has grown.

Let’s skip the tape ahead to January 2022, and Djokovic’s unceremonious deportation from Melbourne. Here was a situation from which no one emerged with any credit except, perhaps, Kyrgios. Appalled by the cynical populism of the Liberal government, Djokovic’s most voluble critic now chose to go against the grain.

“How we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad,” said Kyrgios on Twitter. “This is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

As Djokovic said at the time: “Nick Kyrgios surprised me pleasantly.”

Here was a turning point that no one saw coming. From discord, we had now moved on to detente.

Since Rafael Nadal’s abdominal injury put them on a collision course at Wimbledon, these former enemies have sounded positively gracious about each other. Indeed, Kyrgios went so far as to reveal that they had been texting each other supportive messages during this event.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios told reporters on Friday. “I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there, [but] I was almost the only player to stand up for him with all that drama at Australian Open. That’s where respect is earned. Not on the tennis court, but when a real life crisis is happening.”

When these comments were put to Djokovic a few hours later, he almost sounded slightly bashful. “I don’t know if I can call it a bromance yet,” he replied. “But we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year.”

What a twisting and turning narrative this has been - exactly the sort of storyline that reality TV feeds off. Today’s final will add another unpredictable chapter to the mix.

