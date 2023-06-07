Stefanos Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, ‘late’ matches for Alcaraz mauling at French Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after their French Open quarter-final last night at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Karolos Grohmann

Stefanos Tsitsipas put his three-set mauling by top seed Carlos Alcaraz in their French Open quarter-final down to sleeping pills, pre-match naps, and late matches rather than the Spaniard's sensational quality.