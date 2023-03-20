| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 19, regains world number one spot as Rafa Nadal drops out of top 10

Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Expand

Close

Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Eleanor Crooks

Carlos Alcaraz described Indian Wells as “the perfect tournament” after lifting the title and returning to world number one in the rankings.

The 19-year-old Spaniard lost top spot to Novak Djokovic after being forced out of the Australian Open through injury but has quickly rediscovered his best form and did not drop a set all fortnight.

Most Watched

Privacy