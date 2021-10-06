Sky is the limit for Emma Raducanu, the €100m tennis teenager with eyes on another US prize

Emma Raducanu reacts on the practice courts during day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports

She instantly became one of the biggest stars in world sport after her remarkable US Open win last month and now British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is set to cash in on and off the court.

Raducanu is preparing to return to action for the first time since her win in New York this week when she plays in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, with the prospect of a break into the world's top 20 in the WTA rankings now looming.

The 18-year-old was ranked at a lowly No.338 in the rankings when she was handed a wildcard into Wimbledon in June, with her run to the fourth round at the All England Club inspiring a rapid surge up the tennis ladder.

That was before Raducanu's historic US Open win, as she became the first qualifier in tennis history to win a Grand Slam event, propelling her up to No.23 in the rankings.

With other players losing points from their ranking, Raducanu is projected to leap up to No.18 in the rankings next Monday and that leap could be enhanced by additional points if she makes progress at Indian Wells.

She could rise towards the top ten of the world rankings if she won the Indian Wells event and by the time she gets to Wimbledon next summer, she could be knocking on the door of the top five as she has no ranking points to defend between now and then.

After collecting $2.5million for her US Open win, she is competing for a top prize of $1,209,730 at Indian Wells this week, but her earnings on court look certain to be dwarfed by her deals off it.

Raducanu's success on the tennis court is inspiring a clamour from top brands to sign her up for lucrative sponsorship deals, with high-end jewellers Tiffany and Co. the first to get in with a big deal.

Aston Martin and a host of elite companies are also looking to add Raducanu to their list of ambassadors, with the teenager likely to earn in excess of €100million over the next two years following her rapid emergence as one of the most recognisable female athletes in the world.

Raducanu is trying to play down her new fame, as she gets used to life as one of the biggest stars in tennis.

"I don't really want to change anything. What got me to this point is not thinking anything differently so if I put additional thoughts in my head then that will just create a problem I think. I’m just going to keep going about my business and staying the same," she said.

"It’s been a very cool three weeks. I got to experience some great things that I probably never would have got to do before but after that I just went straight back to training and focusing on this competition and the upcoming ones that I've got lined up.

"What got me to this point is not thinking anything differently. If I just put additional thoughts in my head, then that will just create a problem. I am just going to keep going on about my business and stay the same."