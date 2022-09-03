Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after final match

Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)

Michelle Obama praised Serena Williams as “one of the greatest athletes of all time” as the tennis superstar played what was likely to be her final professional match.

The former first lady led tributes to her friend and her “amazing career,” saying she would go on to “transform lives” with her talents.

Famous faces including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson and Tiger Woods also hailed Williams as a “legend forever”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The multi-grand slam winner bowed out of the third-round of the US Open tournament on Friday night after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The tournament is expected to be her last, with her previous victories against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit giving fans hope her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!” Obama tweeted.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.”

“I’m proud of you, my friend — and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

US talk show host Winfrey added: “25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever!”

Multi-award winning actress Hudson, who recently achieved the coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscot and Tony (EGOT) award status, wrote: “Serena !!! U have inspired us all .

“Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like!”

Expand Close Anna Wintour (right) was among the famous faces pictured at the US Open to watch Williams play (Seth Wenig/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna Wintour (right) was among the famous faces pictured at the US Open to watch Williams play (Seth Wenig/AP)

US actress and producer Elizabeth Banks, tweeted: “Thank you @serenawilliams for inspiring us for so long.

“May you feel the love tonight!”

Oscars host Wanda Sykes wrote simply: “Thank you Serena.”

Woods said it had been “a privilege to watch greatness” following the game.

“.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

A host of other celebrities have been pictured over the last week at the US Open to watch Williams play including Anna Wintour and Spike Lee.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Jared Leto, Gigi and Bella Hadid, musician Seal, and Zendaya have also been spotted at the tournament.

The Spider-Man star also lent her voice to a Nike campaign in honour of Williams, which was released following the conclusion of the match.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“When the world wanted her to be less powerful, she hit even harder,” Zendaya is heard to say, over archive footage of the tennis star’s career.

“She refused to hide her flair, or what was on her mind. She couldn’t stop winning. Over and over and over again.

“She didn’t change who she was, and that changed everything, for all of us.”

Tiger Woods called Serena "literally the greatest" after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams' appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world.

Woods, the 15-time major golf champion who had been in attendance for her second-round win, said: "You're literally the greatest on and off the court.

"Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!"

American gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and 19-time world champion, hailed Williams' impact beyond the tennis court.

She tweeted: "Thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete.

"Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration".

Among others to pay tribute to Williams following Friday's loss was four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who described her as "unbelievable".

"You're a goat", James said, using the common sports term for 'greatest of all time'.

"What you've done for the sport of tennis, what you've done for women and what you've done for the category of sport is unprecedented.

"I just want to say thank you for being this inspiration for so many and... for showing the world every time you were out there you were the greatest. Win, lose or draw, it didn't matter. We all knew that you were the greatest.

"You have been unbelievable. I salute you. When I see you I'll give you a big giant hug as well, to show my appreciation."

India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored the most runs in Test cricket, wrote: "Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world's biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.

"Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams.

Billie Jean King, a 12-time grand slam singles champion, believes Williams is only just getting started with her lifetime achievements.

She tweeted: "Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues."

Coco Gauff said Williams was responsible for her believing in her own tennis career.

"Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream," the French Open finalist said on her social media accounts.

"The impact you've had on me goes beyond any words than can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you. GOAT!"

Among the many others paying tribute from within the tennis world was former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who tweeted: "I love you @serenawilliams. It's been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have.

"Can't wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend."