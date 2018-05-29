Sport Tennis

Tuesday 29 May 2018

Serena Williams digs deep at the French Open to win first Grand Slam match since giving birth to her daughter

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Serena Williams made an eye-catching return to the grand slam scene with victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.

The former world number one had not played a major tournament since winning a 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter in September.

Her first grand slam action in over 15 months had the Paris fashionistas in a whirl as she walked on court in a black bodysuit with a bright pink belt.

Williams may be short of match sharpness and the footwork is not quite there yet, but the 36-year-old's serve remains a formidable weapon as she took the first set after a tie-break.

The pair exchanged breaks in the second set with Williams grabbing the decisive one in the seventh game before sealing a 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 triumph.

