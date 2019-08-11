Serena Williams breaks down in tears as she is forced up pull out of Rogers Cup final against Bianca Andreescu

Serena Williams broke down in tears as she was forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup final against Bianca Andreescu in Canada.

Competing in one of the marquee events on thee WTA Tour, Williams had shown encouraging form to make it through to the final, but her battle against one of the game's rising stars after falling 3–1 behind in the first set.

"It started yesterday in my match. It just got worse," Williams said after Sunday's match. "My whole back just spasmed to the point where I couldn't sleep and I couldn't really move. I was trying to figure out how you play a match when you have no rotation in your back.

"I'm not a crier, but, thank you guy. I'm sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn't do it."

The manner of the victory may have been unsatisfactory, but it was still a joyous moment for local here Andreescu, who could not contain her delight as she lifted the trophy in front of her Canadian fans.

"I'm speechless right now. I'm the first Canadian who got to the finals and has won this tournament since 1969," Andreescu told the Aviva Centre crowd.

"This been a dream come true. This week has not been easy. I've had many many tough matches."

The Rogers Cup was Andreescu's first tournament after a right-shoulder injury sidelined her since the French Open in May and she admitted the last few weeks have been tough.

"What I've been through the past two months has not been easy," she added Andreescu. "I kept telling myself 'never give up.' I'm trying to look at my injury not as a setback but more of a challenge. I tried to embrace it as much as I can."

