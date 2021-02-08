Serena looks to Flo-Jo for inspiration as she opens her Australian quest with straightforward victory

Serena Williams plays a forehand in her first round match against Laura Siegemund during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Serena Williams took just 56 minutes to dispose of Laura Siegemund in Melbourne yesterday, but the debate around her choice of outfit will last considerably longer.

In Williams’s 6-1, 6-1 victory the 23-time grand slam winner debuted a long-sleeved, one-legged colourful catsuit inspired by legendary American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner.

Joyner remains the fastest woman in history and won three golds at the 1988 Olympic Games, although the end of her career was clouded by allegations - which were never proved - of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Her status as a track icon was -abetted by her attention-grabbing catsuits and nail art, and that legacy appears to have been embraced by Williams.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete when I was growing up,” Williams said.

“Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating Serena Williams on the court.

“The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so brilliant’.

“That’s where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this.”

As her quest for a record 24 grand slam titles continues, Williams’s penchant for creative on-court -outfits remains.

Over her three-decade career she has pushed the dress code beyond the traditional in -tennis, a cape and tutu just two examples of her more recent sartorial choices. But they are not all style over substance.

She has previously opted for leggings and long sleeves because of her susceptibility to blood clots.

The health issue left her close to death on two occasions – most recently causing complications during the birth of her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in 2017 – and compression tights, leggings or sleeves have been included in Williams’s outfits to aid blood flow.

The adaptation has attracted -controversy in the past however, particularly at the French Open, when Williams made her 2018 postpartum return to grand slam tennis.

Her black unitard drew widespread attention and “superhero” comparisons, but it prompted Bernard Giudicelli, the French Tennis Federation president, to implement a ban on the outfit, saying: “One must respect the game and the place.”

Giudicelli’s comments brought a huge backlash as Williams defended the practical elements to her style decision, and the Women’s Tennis Association supported her choice by adding leggings to their dress code rules for 2019.

The 39-year-old will face world No 99 Nina Stojanovic in the second round on Wednesday, aiming for her eighth Australian Open title and first in Melbourne since 2017.

While Williams marched on, Britain’s Katie Boulter – who had been in fine form in the build-up to the Australian Open, defeating Coco Gauff – crashed out.

Boulter sprayed an alarming 18 unforced errors in the first set of her match against former top-10 player Daria Kasatkina. And, although she played far better in the second set, she still went out 6-1, 6-4.

“I’m pretty disappointed with today,” Boulter said. “I felt I never really got going, I felt quite uncomfortable out on the court.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself when really there was absolutely no need to. Obviously I’m pretty upset about it.”

Such is the elastic nature of pandemic time, it feels like we have been waiting a decade for this Australian Open to start. Happily, the first day did not disappoint, throwing up plenty of action, emotion, and a Nick Kyrgios put-down for the ages.

Kyrgios has never been a serious contender to win this title, on account of being allergic to gyms. So he usually functions as a circus ringmaster for the first few days. Yesterday, he eliminated Portuguese qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva in straight sets - hitting one ‘tweener drop shot that was the definition of insouciance - and then revived his long-running feud with world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

This potboiler has been simmering for more than 18 months. If we treat their exchanges as a verbal rally, then the ball was back in Kyrgios’s court yesterday after Djokovic had said on Sunday that “off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest”.

One suspects that Kyrgios might have been mulling over his reply, because when the subject came up at yesterday’s post-match press conference, he was ready.

“It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, ‘Look, I don’t respect the guy on the court’,” Kyrgios said. “Because I (would) understand if he doesn’t agree with some of my antics on the court. But I’m not quite sure how he can’t respect me off the court. I feel like I’ve gone about things extremely well. Especially during the pandemic, I was driving around delivering food to people that couldn’t get the supplies.

“He’s a very strange cat, Novak is. Heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone that’s partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic. I don’t know if I can take any slack from that man. That’s as bad as it gets for me.”

This was a reference to the infamous nightclub session shared by Alexander Zverev and others in Belgrade last June. Djokovic’s apparently lackadaisical attitude towards Covid has become a recurring issue, but he was reluctant to respond to Kyrgios yesterday, despite being asked about him repeatedly after his predictably dominant win over France’s Jeremy Chardy.

Speaking to Serbian reporters, Djokovic explained: “I really don’t want to comment on that too much because that is what he is looking for – some kind of debate, attention, who knows? But I am not going to give it to him because he does not deserve it. I have absolutely no interest in the guy.”

Also on the opening day, a pair of flamboyant French seedsm, Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire, suffered morale-crushing defeats.

Paire – who was among the unlucky 72 players forced to serve 14 days of hard quarantine – told French reporters that “I didn’t sign up for that! I think this tournament is really s---”. He added: “I’m taking two painkillers, an anti-inflammatory, and cortisone injections because my elbow hurts. I did maybe 50 serves in three weeks! It becomes borderline grotesque.”

Monfils, now on a losing streak of seven straight matches, became tearful as he expressed that familiar feeling of Covid ennui –a kind of claustrophobia that, in his case, is only accentuated by the stress of competition.

“I play badly,” Monfils admitted. “I would like to get up and tell you that this nightmare is over, but here I am. I feel judged. I’m already on the ground, you shoot me... I ask for a little mercy.”

Yesterday’s attendance at Melbourne Park finished at 17,922, some way short of this year’s maximum capacity of 30,000, and well behind the 64,387 who came in on the first day last year. But those who did come – and stayed to the end – were treated to a magnificent conclusion at the Margaret Court Arena. Denis Shapovalov held his composure to edge out rising star Jannik Sinner, despite an alarming moment early in the fifth set when he was denied a bathroom break by the chair umpire. “I’m going to p--- my pants,” he replied indelicately.

