Serena lays down marker in Paris

Serena Williams celebrates match point during her Women's Singles third round match against Danielle Collins at the French Open. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Serena Williams celebrates match point during her Women's Singles third round match against Danielle Collins at the French Open. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Serena Williams laid down a marker in what is becoming a wide-open women’s French Open with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Danielle Collins.

Expectations have now ramped up significantly thanks to a combination of solid play from the 39-year-old and an exodus of leading names from the bottom half of the draw.

Meanwhile, Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested in Paris as part of a match-fixing investigation, it has been confirmed.

The investigation is in relation to a match at last year’s French Open, held in October, when Sizikova and doubles partner Madison Brengle lost to Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

 

