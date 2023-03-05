| 5.9°C Dublin

Russian Daniil Medvedev sweeps aside Andrey Rublev to lift third straight ATP title

Daniil Medvedev claimed a third straight title in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP) Expand

Daniil Medvedev claimed a third straight title in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Eleanor Crooks

Daniil Medvedev defeated defending champion Andrey Rublev in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to win a third successive title.

Former world number one Medvedev briefly dropped out of the top 10 after an early loss at the Australian Open capped a difficult 12 months but has responded superbly since.

