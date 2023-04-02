| 6°C Dublin

Russian Daniil Medvedev plans to earn his first win on clay after sealing Miami Open success

Daniil Medvedev won his maiden Miami Open title with victory over Jannik Sinner (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Expand

Daniil Medvedev won his maiden Miami Open title with victory over Jannik Sinner (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Daniil Medvedev claimed his maiden Miami Open title with a comprehensive 7-5 6-3 victory over Italian Jannik Sinner at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sunday marked the Russian’s fourth trophy and fifth final in as many tournaments after losing to ATP number one-ranked Carlos Alcaraz two weeks ago at Indian Wells.

