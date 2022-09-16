| 8.9°C Dublin

Roger Federer turned tennis into art – he is the ultimate sophisticate

Such was his elegance, the Swiss became the template for how tennis was supposed to be played and, in doing so, transcended its boundaries

Roger Federer with the trophy after beating Marin Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon Men's Singles Final. The Swiss has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup. Expand

Oliver Brown

The moment, when it came, was exquisitely framed. With an impossibly expensive watch on his left wrist, sheets of monogrammed “RF” letter paper on his desk, and eight golden replicas of Wimbledon’s Challenge Cup glinting in the cabinet behind him, Roger Federer looked every inch the emblem of casual Swiss luxury as he delivered the announcement that his sport had dreaded.

He is, as befitting somebody globally exalted for nearly 20 years, mindful of his own magnificence. As such, he made sure that his final valediction had both the tone and the staging of a state address.

