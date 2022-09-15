| 14.1°C Dublin

Roger Federer – The teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent

Roger Federer with the trophy after beating Marin Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon singles final.

Roger Federer with the trophy after beating Marin Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon singles final. Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup.

Eleanor Crooks

The unsettling feeling first came watching Roger Federer’s meek defeat by Tommy Robredo at the US Open in 2013.

Then the realisation – the Swiss looked a little ordinary.

