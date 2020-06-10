Roger Federer set to miss rest of 2020 after suffering injury setback

Roger Federer has confirmed he will not play again in 2020 after suffering a setback in his attempt to recover from a knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion underwent surgery in February to address his knee concern and was planning to return action for the grass court season, which was due to get under way this week.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting the tennis tour indefinitely, Federer appeared to have been presented with a window to make a full recovery before a potential resumption of action in Auust, yet he revealed his latest injury setback in a social media message on Wednesday morning.

"Dear fans," he wrote. "A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

With Federer due to celebrate his 39th birthday on August 8th, doubts over his ability to return to the top of the game will now be aired, with the Swiss maestro in danger of his seeing his all-time record Grand Slam title haul overtaken by the time he next takes to the court.

"I think it's going to be pretty difficult for him to challenge for the Grand Slams when we start again," former British No.1 Greg Rusedski told Tennis365. "He will be 39 by then and winning major titles at that age will be very tough.

"I have been watching videos of Novak Djokovic practising, Nadal is back on the court and I just don't see what new dimensions Federer can bring into his game at this stage to win Grand Slam titles at this stage of his career if those two guys are at their best.

"Last year at the US Open, Roger got tired in the heat and lost out in the quarter-finals and while it would be a great story if he could win one of the big ones again, I still think Djokovic and Nadal are still the guys the rest will need to beat from this point forward."

USTA officials are still hopeful of staging the US Open as scheduled at Flushing Meadows in August and there are still plans for the French Open in its rescheduled start date of September 20th.

