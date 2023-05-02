Retired Tennis legend Serena Williams, 41, announces pregnancy and shows off baby bump at Met Gala
Rachel Steinberg
Serena Williams has announced she is pregnant with her second child and showed off her baby bump at New York’s Met Gala.
