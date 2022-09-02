Rafael Nadal recovers from bloody nose and shaky start to defeat Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal in action against Fabio Fognini during the US Open. Photo: AP

Rafael Nadal recovered from a very shaky start and a bloody nose inflicted by his own racket to defeat Fabio Fognini and reach the third round of the US Open.

The second seed, who has not lost before the last 32 in New York since 2004, trailed by a set and 4-2 and was struggling to put the ball in the court.

But, with some help from a similarly wayward opponent, Nadal turned things around and finished strongly in a 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 victory to set up a clash with fellow veteran Richard Gasquet.

Having sought treatment for blisters in the second set, there was a bizarre moment in the fourth when Nadal's racket bounced off the court and into his nose, drawing blood and prompting the 36-year-old to lie down on the court and seek medical attention.

He said afterwards: "At the beginning I thought I broke the nose because it was a shock. It was very painful.

"(There's a) little bit of pain but (I'm feeling) good. Happy after a terrible start. I don't understand yet how I started that bad because the feeling before the match was good.

"But these kind of things sometimes happen so you need to accept and keep going. That's what I did. I was lucky that Fabio made some mistakes and I was able to start putting some balls in and finished the match playing obviously better, much better.

"I am practising much, much better than what I am playing. That's a positive thing. Then I need to make that happen in the matches."

The Spaniard had played only one match since sustaining an abdominal tear at Wimbledon prior to arriving at Flushing Meadows and was wary of fully committing to his serve.

It was not just the serve that was having an off day initially on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Nadal spraying groundstrokes and missing routine balls.

Across the first two sets he made 27 unforced errors and dropped serve five times, including four in a row.

Fognini had not had to do anything special to put himself in a position to repeat his 2015 triumph here over Nadal but, when the Spaniard began to at last find his range, his opponent could not respond.

He was fully in control by the time the nose incident occurred and it did not derail his momentum, while he can take confidence from the fact he has beaten Gasquet in all 17 of their professional meetings.

Nadal's countryman Carlos Alcaraz had a more comfortable time of it earlier in the day, defeating Federico Coria 6-2 6-1 7-5.

The third seed was delighted with his level and concentration, saying: "I'm really happy with my performance today. I think I played really, really well. I had to be really, really focused. Grand slam, every minute on courts counts. You have to be really focused and show your best level. I think I did it today."

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner, who both had five-set battles in the first round, won comfortably this time but eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz is out after a shock 6-4 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka and Grigor Dimitrov also fell.

British history was made as Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans joined Andy Murray and Jack Draper in making it four men through to the third round for the first time since the start of professional tennis.

Not since 1933, when the tournament was known as the US National Championship and was played by fewer players from far fewer countries, has Britain had four men through to the last 32 in New York.

It is also only the second time in the open era that four British men have reached the third round at any grand slam after Wimbledon 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has been fined for spitting on court for the second consecutive grand slam. The volatile Australian was given a $10,000 fine for spitting towards the crowd during his first-round match against Britain's Paul Jubb at Wimbledon.

He again spat on the court during the third set of his second-round US Open victory over Benjamin Bonzi on Wednesday, earning a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct and a fine of $7,500 dollars.

That is the biggest fine of the tournament so far. On the women's side, Belinda Bencic was given a $5,000 dollar fine for racket abuse in her first-round singles match.

There will be no farewell grand slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round.

The sisters decided to give it one last whirl four years after their last slam appearance together and six years on from the most recent of their 14 titles.

But the old magic was not quite there and they fell to a 7-6 (5) 6-4 loss to the Czech duo of 37-year-old Lucie Hradecka and 17-year-old Linda Noskova.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk declined to shake the hand of her Belarusian opponent Victoria Azarenka after their second-round singles match.

Kostyuk has been the most vocal critic of the lack of condemnation from Russian and Belarusian players to the invasion of her country.

After Azarenka's 6-2 6-3 victory, 20-year-old Kostyuk did not offer her hand to her opponent, instead holding out her racket for a cursory tap.

Kostyuk said: "I just don't think it's the right thing to do in the circumstances I'm in right now. I don't know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government so I don't feel like I can support this.

"We had a great match, don't get me wrong. She's a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete, but that has nothing to do with her being a human being.

"People who didn't watch the match will probably slam me and tell me, 'She's such a b***h, thank God Vika beat her, she talks too much, and it was a fair score'. But it was honestly a super close match."

Kostyuk singled out Azarenka because of her profile and role on the WTA Player Council and believes she should have made more of an effort to speak personally to Ukrainian players.

Azarenka insisted she has offered help and support, saying: "I've offered many times through WTA, because I believe there is a sort of sensitivity. I've been told that that's not a good time.

"I never had a close relationship with Marta. In March when everything happened, I have reached out to all the (Ukrainian) players that I personally know and I still have a good relationship with.

"I don't feel that forcing myself to speak to somebody who maybe doesn't want to speak to me for different reasons is the right approach. But I offered.