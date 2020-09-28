Rafa Nadal eases into French Open second round as Serena struggles

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his French Open first round match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov at Roland Garros, Paris. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday.

The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year's debut was no different.

On the revamped court Philippe Chatrier, whose roof stayed open throughout, Nadal converted all of his five break points to set up a meeting with American Mackenzie McDonald.

The second seed, who had complained about the new balls being too heavy, did not appear too bothered in front of some 200 fans, wrapping up the match with a service winner.

"I want to play matches with a positive attitude. It's a different Roland Garros with challenging weather conditions," said Nadal.

With his topspin having less of a devastating effect on the heavier clay, Nadal had to adapt and play more aggressively than usual, taking the ball earlier to unsettle his opponent -- a tactic that worked perfectly.

He broke in the fifth game as he bagged the opening set in solid fashion, and he stole his opponent's serve again in the third game of the second.

With a mountain to climb after falling two sets behind and as blue skies ate away the dark clouds, Gerasimov broke for 2-0 in the third set.

Nadal quickly regained control, however, and levelled for 2-2, with Gerasimov twisting his ankle on the last point of the fourth game.

The physiotherapist taped the Belarusian's ankle and play resumed after a short interruption with Nadal breaking again for 3-2.

Gerasimov's challenge was fading as Nadal piled on the pressure to seal a routine win, moving a step closer to a potential semi-final with last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Expand Close Serena Williams in action during her French Open first round win over Kristie Ahn at Roland Garros, Paris REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Serena Williams in action during her French Open first round win over Kristie Ahn at Roland Garros, Paris

Serena Williams, meanwhile, admitted she was struggling with a lack of confidence in the opening set of her first-round match at the French Open.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion was taking on Kristie Ahn in a rematch of their US Open clash and, as with that encounter, Williams edged a tight first set before easing through the second in a 7-6 (2) 6-0 victory.

Williams made 28 unforced errors in the opening set and had to break Ahn when she served for it before stepping up in the tie-break.

"The biggest difference was just confidence," she said. "I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena.

"So that was it. I just started playing like that. And I love the clay and I started playing like it, opening the court and moving and sliding."

Williams, who is continuing to receive treatment for an Achilles problem she sustained at the US Open, added that she is trying to be kinder to herself on court.

"I have put so much perfectionist into my habits that, if it's not perfect, then it's not enough for me," she said.

"That is something I have been working on. I feel like I was able to get over that in the past couple of months. So I feel like that has been what I needed to just understand that my level of greatness is sometimes crazy high and a win is a win."

Next up for the sixth seed will be another New York rematch, this time with Tsvetana Pironkova, who took a set off the American in the quarter-finals.





Online Editors