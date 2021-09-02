Play suspended due to torrential rain – despite closed roof

Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina discuss the wet court with the umpire during their men's singles second round match at the US Open Tennis Championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Photo: Getty Images

There were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a match last night had to be suspended due to rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the torrential rain in New York began blowing in sideways through openings under the roof.

New York was placed on tornado watch last night after the area was hit by the remnants of tropical storm Ida.

The freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart - during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break - the match was once again suspended.

It resumed at 11.45pm local time on Arthur Ashe and Argentinian Schwartzman won 7-6 (4) 6-3 6-4, while Angelique Kerber's clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, had to be pushed back until Thursday.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas was jeered by the crowd after taking another lengthy bathroom break during his second-round win over Adrian Mannarino. The Greek third seed had angered Andy Murray with his long trips to the loo in their marathon five-setter on Monday.

Tsitsipas looked to be cruising into round three when he took a two-set lead against Frenchman Mannarino. But he was up to his old tricks again after dropping the third set, leaving the court for more than seven minutes.

The late-night crowd on Arthur Ashe made their feelings clear when he finally returned, but the fired-up world number three went on to complete a 6-3 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-0 victory.

Afterwards, Tsitsipas insisted: "I haven't done anything wrong, so I don't understand. The people love the sport, they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans.

"But some people don't understand. They haven't played tennis at high level to understand how much effort and how much difficult it is to do what we are doing. Sometimes we need a short break to do what we have to do."

Clearly irked by criticism from Murray and some other players, Tsitsipas brought up a toilet break the Scot took after the fourth set of his victory in the final against Novak Djokovic in 2012.

When informed that break took less than three minutes, he replied: "OK. So three minutes more makes a difference?"

He concluded: "I've done everything the right way. If I haven't, I should be penalised. I completely agree with that. But as far as I know, you know, it is a necessity. It is a need when I'm out there playing, performing."

Daniil Medvedev's bid for an elusive first grand slam title continued to gain momentum as he brushed aside Dominik Koepfer.

The second seed, who was a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, following up his first-round thrashing of Richard Gasquet with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 triumph inside two hours.

Medvedev said: "It was a great level from me - there were a few tight moments in the match that I managed to hold well, and I'm really happy to be through in less than two hours."

Medvedev's compatriot Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed, found the going tougher but still emerged as an ultimately comfortable 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-1 winner over Pedro Martinez of Spain.

In a significant upset, world number 117 Botic Van De Zandschulp surged past eighth seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov retired with a foot injury as he trailed Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 4-0.

In the women’s competition, Simona Halep shrugged off her recent injury anguish to advance to the third round for the first time in five years with a straight-sets win over Kristina Kucova.

The former world number one and two-time grand-slam champion had been forced to miss this year's French Open and Wimbledon with a calf injury and a series of other concerns.

But despite playing with heavy strapping on her thigh, Halep was in dominant form as she swept aside the Slovakian lucky loser 6-3 6-1.

Halep broke her opponent in the first game of the match but a series of uncharacteristic errors enabled Kucova to haul back to 3-3 before Halep took control.

The Romanian won nine of the next 10 games to win a match that was moved to Arthur Ashe court following the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka's scheduled opponent Olga Danilovic due to injury.

Danilovic, 20, had qualified for the main draw at Flushing Meadows and then won her first-round match with a straight-sets triumph over American Alycia Parks.

Osaka beat Marie Bouzkova in the first round on Tuesday in her first grand-slam appearance since she pulled out of the French Open in May.

The third seed, who subsequently lost in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, is due to face either Kaia Kanepi or Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka sustained a hand injury after falling in the first set of her 6-3 6-1 win over Tamara Zidansek, raising questions over her ability to recover in time for her third-round match against Danielle Collins on Friday.

"I was really scared that I broke it (my hand)," said Sabalenka. "It was really painful. I'm really happy that I could finish this match, and I have an extra day to see what's going on. I'm really hoping that I will be able to play on Friday."

Grand slam champions Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza set up a third-round meeting after the pair secured straight-sets wins over Jasmine Paolini and Andrea Petkovic respectively.

Teenager Coco Gauff was beaten in the all-American clash against Sloane Stephens.

Stephens, the 2017 champion who has slipped to 66 in the rankings, ran out a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 winner against the 21st seed.

Stephens, who has known Gauff since she was a child, said. "I love Coco, everyone knows that and I said that to her the end of the match.

"I feel so lucky to have seen her grow up since she was eight years old and I'm really proud of her."