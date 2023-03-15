| 5.3°C Dublin

‘Oh, that's not a good sign’ – Daniil Medvedev struggles through at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev gets his ankle taped on a medical time out after twisting it on the court during his fourth round match against Alexander Zverev. Expand

Close

Daniil Medvedev gets his ankle taped on a medical time out after twisting it on the court during his fourth round match against Alexander Zverev.

Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a gutsy 6-7 (5) 7-6 (5) 7-5 victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev last night, extending his winning streak to 17 matches.

It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

