Novak Djokovic’s father says he unwittingly posed for pictures with Putin supporters

Fans celebrate with flags outside the Rod Laver arena after Serbia’s Novak Djokovic wins his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev. Photo: Reuters

Eleanor Crooks

Novak Djokovic's father has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in a pro-Russian demonstration at the Australian Open but has decided not to attend his son's semi-final against Tommy Paul.

A video on a Russian activist's YouTube channel emerged on Thursday showing Srdjan Djokovic standing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin's face on it and wearing a t-shit bearing the Z symbol that demonstrates support for the war in Ukraine.

