Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells after being refused entry to US

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week after failing to secure special permission to enter the United States. Expand

Eleanor Crooks

Only international visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 are currently allowed to come into the US and Djokovic has refused to have any of the available jabs.

