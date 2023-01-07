| 9°C Dublin

Novak Djokovic survives hamstring injury scare to reach Adelaide International final

Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott Expand

Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Eleanor Crooks

Novak Djokovic suffered an injury scare before easing to victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International.

The Serbian took a medical timeout during the first set because of tightness in his left hamstring but was able to continue and did not drop his serve during a 6-3 6-4 victory over one of his biggest rivals.

