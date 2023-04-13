| 3.6°C Dublin

Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Monte Carlo Masters

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic after their round of 16 match at the Monte Carlo Masters

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters following a shock last-16 defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

The 22-time grand slam champion surrendered a one-set and 4-2 lead to lose 4-6 7-5 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match in Monaco.

