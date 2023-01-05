| 10.5°C Dublin

Novak Djokovic set for fresh ban over Covid vaccine stance but continues Australian Open preparation

The former world No 1 is  set to face more hurdles as he could miss five major events in North America in 2023

Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks on to center court for his round of 32 match against France's Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes) Expand

Serbia's Novak Djokovic walks on to center court for his round of 32 match against France's Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

Kevin Palmer Twitter

Novak Djokovic may have hoped he left his Covid-19 vaccine woes behind him in 2022 – but the tennis champion looks set to miss a host of high-profile events this year after an announcement from the US government.

Djokovic was absent from the four ATP 1000 events in North America last year and also missed the US Open, as all foreign travellers are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

