Novak Djokovic serves up straight sets win to book Wimbledon final place against Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Denis Shapovalov in the mens' singles semi-final on centre court on day eleven of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is one win from a record-equalling 20th grand slam title after beating Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon final.

The world number one, looking for a sixth All England Club triumph, beat Canadian 10th seed Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5 and will face Matteo Berrettini in the Centre Court showpiece on Sunday.

Djokovic said: "I don't think the scoreline says enough about the performance or the match. He was serving for the first set and was probably the better player, had many chances.

"I would like to give him a big round of applause for everything he has done today and also this two weeks. We are going to see a lot of him in the future, he is a great player."

Victory on Sunday would see Djokovic draw level with long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles.

Expand Close Matteo Berrettini celebrates his Wimbledon men's singles semi-final victory over Hubert Hurkacz / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matteo Berrettini celebrates his Wimbledon men's singles semi-final victory over Hubert Hurkacz

"I am trying to take out the maximum of my own abilities in each match and see what happens," he added.

"At this stage of my career grand slams are everything and I've been very privileged to make history in the sport I truly love.

"Every time I hear there is something on the line that is historic it inspires me - but at the same time I have to balance it and win only the next match."

Berrettini powered his way into a first Wimbledon final with a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

The 25-year-old from Rome is the first man from Italy to reach a grand slam final since Adriano Panatta won the French Open in 1976.

Panatta, now 71, remains close with Berrettini and texted him after his quarter-final win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"He was one of the first big names for us, probably the biggest one, that believed in me when I was a kid," said Berrettini. "I remember we played together a doubles in the club where I used to practice. It was such a nice experience.

"He told me, Look, I think you're going to serve 120kph. I looked at him, 'I don't know if I trust you'. Then I saw the history of his results. Obviously I said 'OK, maybe this guy is right'. Then he was right!"

Hurkacz was the man who broke many a heart at Wimbledon on Wednesday when he knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer, having previously accounted for second seed Daniil Medvedev.

But the Polish 14th seed was simply blown away by the non-stop barrage that is the Berrettini serve.

He said: "Matteo played an unbelievable match today. Every single service game he was serving bombs.

"I didn't have many chances, basically probably zero. So huge congrats for him that he kept such a high level throughout the whole four sets."