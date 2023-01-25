| 9.2°C Dublin

Novak Djokovic reaches semi-finals with record-equalling 26th Australian Open win in a row

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev. pHOTO: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev. pHOTO: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Eleanor Crooks

Novak Djokovic equalled the record of former coach Andre Agassi with a 26th consecutive victory at the Australian Open to reach the semi-finals.

The nine-time champion was again in superb form, painting the lines consistently in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena to set up a clash with unseeded American Tommy Paul.

